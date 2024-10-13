Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $63.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.