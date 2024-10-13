Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 3,766 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VWO stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

