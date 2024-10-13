Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $181.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.51. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

