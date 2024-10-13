Reviewing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cielo and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 0 0 7 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Grab has a consensus target price of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 29.16%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Cielo.

This table compares Cielo and Grab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.12 billion 1.07 $418.05 million $0.16 5.25 Grab $2.58 billion 5.54 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -52.14

Cielo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 17.54% 12.28% 1.80% Grab -8.24% -3.35% -2.50%

Summary

Cielo beats Grab on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

