Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03), reports. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of C$467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.40 million.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$37.39 and a one year high of C$48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

In other news, Director Marc Poulin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,526.90. In other news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total transaction of C$83,393.94. Also, Director Marc Poulin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,526.90. Insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $361,346 over the last 90 days. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCH shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

