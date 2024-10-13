Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03), reports. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of C$467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.40 million.
Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$37.39 and a one year high of C$48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCH shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.
