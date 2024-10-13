RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

REI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.26 and a 12 month high of C$20.83.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

