Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $2,426.83 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,576.78 or 1.00040223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

