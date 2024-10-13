Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,413 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,627 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

