Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 9,517 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. American National Bank increased its holdings in Sony Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONY. Daiwa America upgraded Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SONY opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

