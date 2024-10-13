Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 119,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $156.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

