Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,414,000 after acquiring an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,924,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Masco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 259,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,136,000 after purchasing an additional 319,029 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

