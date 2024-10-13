Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $144.35 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.