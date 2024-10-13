Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.11 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

