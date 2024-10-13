Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.73 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ALL opened at $188.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.27 and its 200 day moving average is $173.04. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $193.97.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.