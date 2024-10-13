Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $1,643,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,296,487. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

