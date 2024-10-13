Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Assets Trust by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 633.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 143,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

AAT stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

