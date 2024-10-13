Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 633,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 270,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

