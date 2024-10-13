RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $16.33 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.
About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
