RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $16.33 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.