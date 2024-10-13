Robert A. Lenz Sells 5,563 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $83,500.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $15.51 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on NMRA
Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,445,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $871,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,354,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,715,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.