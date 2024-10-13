Robert W. Baird Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $9.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.76.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $396.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 21,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.