Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Root to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

Get Root alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Root

Root Stock Down 4.0 %

ROOT opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. Root has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $641.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.53.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $1.22. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The company had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Root’s quarterly revenue was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Root will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Root

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Root by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 423,120 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,547,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,154,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.