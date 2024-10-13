Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $535.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.56.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $502.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.74 and a 200 day moving average of $434.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $502.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

