Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$79.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cogeco Communications from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$71.61.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.78 and a 12 month high of C$71.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.43.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.72. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of C$750.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$751.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4900498 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

