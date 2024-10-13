Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.05.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $310,659.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,059.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $310,659.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,059.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,074 shares of company stock worth $9,595,146. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

