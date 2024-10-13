RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.70.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.32. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $133.20.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 9,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

