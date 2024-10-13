Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $42.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,053,030 shares of company stock valued at $87,159,176. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Samsara by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $29,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

