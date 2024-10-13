Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $56.00 at TD Cowen

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE IOT opened at $50.50 on Friday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,053,030 shares of company stock worth $87,159,176. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 135.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

