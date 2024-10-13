Sandon Capital Investments Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 20th.

Sandon Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 146.29, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97.

Sandon Capital Investments Company Profile

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

