Sandon Capital Investments Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 20th.
Sandon Capital Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 146.29, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97.
Sandon Capital Investments Company Profile
