Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $272.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $277.00 to $272.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of UNP opened at $242.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $10,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

