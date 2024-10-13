Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 471333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

