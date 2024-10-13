Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ANET stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.93. 1,684,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,600. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.66. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.71.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,201.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

