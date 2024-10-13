Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.57 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 50,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.52. 10,945,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,793,420. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

