Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after buying an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after buying an additional 4,010,228 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,357 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,704,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,161,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

