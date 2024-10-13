Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 11,540 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $81,187,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.19. 4,481,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,508.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,729.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $931,502. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

