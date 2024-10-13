Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $22,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,764.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 218,377 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 643,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,223. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

