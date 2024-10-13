Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Head to Head Comparison

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and CSG Systems International.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Scienjoy presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,196.15%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39% CSG Systems International 5.53% 33.18% 6.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Scienjoy and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and CSG Systems International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $206.32 million 0.18 -$4.34 million ($0.25) -3.92 CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.22 $66.25 million $2.22 21.78

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Scienjoy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

