Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the September 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
SRCRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.12. 124,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,381. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
About Scorpio Gold
