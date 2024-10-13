Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the September 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

SRCRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.12. 124,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,381. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

