Scotiabank Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.29.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE AND opened at C$39.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.43 and a 12 month high of C$44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.