SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.31 and last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 531058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.80 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. SEA’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 101,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

