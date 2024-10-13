Selway Asset Management Sells 450 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Selway Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.2% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.26. 1,839,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,684. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

