ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at Evercore ISI

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $880.04.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $938.59 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $949.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $861.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $786.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. M&G Plc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $11,030,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.