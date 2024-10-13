SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 4619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $516.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ses S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

