Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires New Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,282.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.34. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

