Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 3,640 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 521,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.71.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.42, for a total transaction of $453,785.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,035 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,669.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.42, for a total transaction of $453,785.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,035 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,669.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,493,681. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,443 shares of company stock worth $133,105,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $589.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $602.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.12 and its 200-day moving average is $505.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

