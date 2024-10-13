Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.67 and a 200-day moving average of $429.03. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

