Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 358 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.