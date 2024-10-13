Sheridan Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sheridan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. The Cigna Group comprises 0.1% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Cigna Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5,543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.30. 786,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

