Sheridan Capital Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sheridan Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 12.9% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 4,878,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

