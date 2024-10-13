Shiba Inu Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $10.16 billion and approximately $224.85 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,518,353,451,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,267,425,510,703 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shiba Inu has a current supply of 589,518,354,951,405.6 with 589,267,427,010,703.4 in circulation. The last known price of Shiba Inu is 0.0000178 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 883 active market(s) with $253,237,422.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

