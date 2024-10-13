Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $10.64 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 2.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $286.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.72. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

